SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $8,643.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025622 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.