Saltoro Capital LP Buys New Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

About Bally's

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

