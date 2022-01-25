Saltoro Capital LP Invests $2.03 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. California Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in California Resources by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CRC opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,021 shares of company stock worth $22,340,484.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

