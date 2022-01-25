Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $752,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

BHC opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

