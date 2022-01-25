Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

