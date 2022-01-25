Sargent Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.