Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $191,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after buying an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 468,949 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32.

