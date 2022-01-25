Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of FOF stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.