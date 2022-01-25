Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

