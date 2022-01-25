Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.70.

NYSE SAIC opened at $85.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 106,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

