Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 10,171 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

