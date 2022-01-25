Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,570 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

STN stock opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.09.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

