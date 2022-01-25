Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Equinox Gold worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 281,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.10. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

