Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,438,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $4,942,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 95.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 379,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 185,799 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 313.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 585,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 444,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.