Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 160.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

