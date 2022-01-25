Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $54,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

