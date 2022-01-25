Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

