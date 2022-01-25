Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 27,959 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

