Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 27,959 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

CCL stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

