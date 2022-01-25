Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.77 ($81.56).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €54.20 ($61.59) on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

