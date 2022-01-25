Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 794,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,083. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

