ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $89.35.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.