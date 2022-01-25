SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 56.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RICK opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.05. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $688.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.99.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.43 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

