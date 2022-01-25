SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STXB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of STXB opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

