SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 323,490 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,553,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 141,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

