SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,197 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.75.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

