SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,524 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,929,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,667,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

