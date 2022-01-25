SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,753 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 274.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.