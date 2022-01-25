Shapiro Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 153,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.69. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

