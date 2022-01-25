Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 299,865 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 299,865 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $114,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 522,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.