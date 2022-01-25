Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

BSRR opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

