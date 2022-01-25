Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,550,000.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

