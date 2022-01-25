Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Silgan also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

SLGN stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 722,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

