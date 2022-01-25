SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBEA. DA Davidson started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $13,499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,910,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

