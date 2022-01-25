Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Silvergate Capital worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SI opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

