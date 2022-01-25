Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

SIOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 360,218 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

