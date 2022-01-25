SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.15 and traded as high as C$12.64. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 11,700 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$89,227.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at C$45,242.28.

The company has a market cap of C$103.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.53%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

