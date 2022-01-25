Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.23 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.