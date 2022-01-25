Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

RE stock opened at $284.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.05. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.63 and a 52 week high of $294.75.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

