Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,720,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

