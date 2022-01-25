Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TREX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.82.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

