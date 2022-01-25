Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.68 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $794.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

