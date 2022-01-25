Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 37,841 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

