Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 5,395 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

