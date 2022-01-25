Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.