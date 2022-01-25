SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

SLM has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

SLM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 246,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,726. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

