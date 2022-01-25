SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of SMBK opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

