SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (SCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SCRF opened at GBX 89.75 ($1.21) on Tuesday. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 58.01 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.28). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.27.

Get SME Credit Realisation Fund alerts:

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.