Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $370.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNOW. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

