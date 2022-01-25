South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

South State stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. 2,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South State has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 66.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in South State by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

